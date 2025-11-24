Simon Cowell makes admission as he launches search for new boy band
- Simon Cowell is embarking on a search for a new boy band, which will be documented in a Netflix docuseries titled Simon Cowell: The Next Act.
- The six-episode series will follow Cowell through open casting calls for band members up to the release of the group’s debut single.
- Cowell stated his reason for the search is that he misses his earlier work of signing artists and collaborating with bands.
- He also expressed concerns about his reputation if the endeavour to find a new boy band fails.
- The docuseries, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, is scheduled for release on 10 December.