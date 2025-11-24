First look at Simon Cowell’s hunt for new boy band in Netflix trailer

Simon Cowell is searching for a new boy band in his upcoming Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

The new show follows the former X Factor judge and Syco Music founder, 66, through open casting calls for band members to the release of the group’s debut single.

Explaining his reasons for embarking on the search, Cowell revealed in the trailer: “As much as I love my job on TV, I miss where I started, which is signing artists and working with bands."

He also admitted having fears over his reputation if the search "goes wrong."

The six-episode docuseries will be released on 10 December.