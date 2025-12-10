Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bestselling author dies aged 55 after aggressive brain cancer diagnosis

Author Sophie Kinsella reveals brain tumour left her unable to hold pen
  • Bestselling author Sophie Kinsella has died at the age of 55, her family has confirmed.
  • She passed away after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in 2022, a condition she revealed publicly last year.
  • Kinsella was best known for her popular 'Shopaholic' novel series, which sold around 45 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a successful film.
  • Initially writing serious novels under her real name, Madeleine Wickham, she adopted the Sophie Kinsella pseudonym for her comedic fiction, starting with the 'Shopaholic' series in 2000.
  • Her extensive literary career included numerous standalone titles and Young Adult fiction, and she is survived by her husband and five children.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in