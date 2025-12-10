Bestselling author dies aged 55 after aggressive brain cancer diagnosis
- Bestselling author Sophie Kinsella has died at the age of 55, her family has confirmed.
- She passed away after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in 2022, a condition she revealed publicly last year.
- Kinsella was best known for her popular 'Shopaholic' novel series, which sold around 45 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a successful film.
- Initially writing serious novels under her real name, Madeleine Wickham, she adopted the Sophie Kinsella pseudonym for her comedic fiction, starting with the 'Shopaholic' series in 2000.
- Her extensive literary career included numerous standalone titles and Young Adult fiction, and she is survived by her husband and five children.