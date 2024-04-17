Author Sophie Kinsella reveals ‘aggressive’ brain cancer diagnosis

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Author Sophie Kinsella has announced she has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“To my dear readers and followers, I’ve wanted for a long time to share with you a health update and I’ve been waiting for the strength to do so,” the 54-year old wrote to her followers on Wednesday (18 April).

Kinsella, who is best known for writing the Shopaholic book series, then shared a statement on her social media channaels, readin: "At the end of 2022, I was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer. I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our 'new normal'.”

Kinsella – whose real name is Madeleine Sophie Wickham – said that she has been "under the care of the excellent team at University College Hospital in London", and has undergone "successful surgery and subsequent radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which is still ongoing".

The author told her book readers that she is "stable" and “feeling generally very well", but said she "gets very tired" and that her "memory is even worse than it was before".

"I am so grateful to my family and close friends who have been an incredible support to me, and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who have treated me,” Kinsella added.

She also said she was “so grateful” to her readers for their “constant support”, highlighting the positive reaction to her latest, The Burnout. “The wonderful response has really buoyed me up during a difficult time,” she wrote.

Kinsella concluded her statement: “To everyone who is suffering from cancer in any form, I send love and best wishes, as well as to those who support them. It can feel very lonely and scary to have a tough diagnosis, and the support and care of those around you means more than words can say.”

She told her fans she would “be in touch soon”.

Kinsella’s first novels were published using her real name. Her chosen pseudonym was taken from her middle ame and mother’s maiden name.

The author is best known for the Shopaholic book series, which follows a financial journalist who struggles to manage her own finances.The first two books were adapted into a 2009 film, starring Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy.