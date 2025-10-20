Stefan Dennis forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing
- Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis has withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing after sustaining a significant calf injury.
- Dennis, 66, who was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, announced his departure on Monday.
- He expressed his devastation, stating he had just gained confidence in his dancing before being forced to leave prematurely.
- Dianne Buswell shared a supportive message, praising Dennis's kindness and encouraging him to dance with his wife, Gail Easdale.
- BBC Studios executive producer Sarah James also expressed heartbreak over Dennis's early departure, commending his enthusiasm for the series.