Stefan Dennis pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing with calf injury

Actor Stefan Dennis has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a calf injury.

The Neighbours star, 66, who was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell on the BBC One show, was unable to perform on Saturday, October 11 because of illness, but returned last weekend, scoring 26 points for a Charleston to Dance Monkey by Tones And I.

However, in a social media post released on Monday, Dennis announced that his time on Strictly was over.

He said: “This morning I woke up to the most disappointing day of my time in my Strictly journey.

“Just when I had finally gained the confidence to do well with my dancing in the competition and achieve more great dances along the way, I was told that on Saturday I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw from the show.

“I can’t tell you how devastated I am to have to leave so prematurely especially as there has been, and still is, so much love and support from everyone for both Dianne (Buswell) and myself.”

He added: “I owe both the Strictly family and Dianne a massive debt of gratitude for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of being able to dance with my wife. (When my leg is better).”

Dennis, who is most known for playing Paul Robinson on Australian soap Neighbours, is married to actress Gail Easdale.

In another social media post Australian dancer Buswell said: “Stefo I’m so sorry our Strictly journey was cut short just as that confidence was starting to grow.

“But you can walk away with your head held high. You can go home to your wonderful wife put your hand out and say would you like to cha cha cha with me.

“The main reason for being on this show was to be able to dance with her and you can certainly do that now.

“You are the kindest human I have ever worked with and I can always say I got to dance with the iconic Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis or as my dad calls ya Paul Robertson.

“Can’t wait for you to send me the video of you and Gail dancing together.”

Buswell, 36, won Strictly last year alongside comedian Chris McCausland, who became the first blind person to take home the glitterball trophy.

The dancer recently announced she is pregnant with her first child with partner and YouTube star Joe Sugg, who she met on the show in 2018.

Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios, said: “We’ve adored having Stefan on Strictly Come Dancing, and are heartbroken that his Strictly journey – and his fantastic partnership with Dianne Buswell – has been cut short.

“It’s been a joy to see him embrace the series with such enthusiasm and we really hope that, once better, he will keep dancing.”