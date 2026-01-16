Alison Hammond’s Stephen Graham height joke sends This Morning panel into hysterics
- Stephen Graham discussed the increasing difficulty of filming certain scenes as he ages.
- Appearing on This Morning on Friday, 16 January, he spoke about his training for the boxing drama A Thousand Blows.
- Graham, who plays Henry “Sugar” Goodson, noted that fight scenes, particularly with co-star Malachi Kirby, highlighted his age.
- He mentioned being 52 and sometimes attempting to replicate Kirby's workout routine before filming.
- The actor also shared a light-hearted moment with presenter Alison Hammond, who jokingly mistook his age for his height.