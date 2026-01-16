Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alison Hammond’s Stephen Graham height joke sends This Morning panel into hysterics

Stephen Graham admits some scenes are tougher to film as he gets older
  • Stephen Graham discussed the increasing difficulty of filming certain scenes as he ages.
  • Appearing on This Morning on Friday, 16 January, he spoke about his training for the boxing drama A Thousand Blows.
  • Graham, who plays Henry “Sugar” Goodson, noted that fight scenes, particularly with co-star Malachi Kirby, highlighted his age.
  • He mentioned being 52 and sometimes attempting to replicate Kirby's workout routine before filming.
  • The actor also shared a light-hearted moment with presenter Alison Hammond, who jokingly mistook his age for his height.
