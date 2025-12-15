Strictly star makes two-word plea to viewers after receiving ‘hate every single day’
- Amber Davies, a former Love Islander, has reached the Strictly Come Dancing final after surviving the latest dance-off.
- She competed against EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal, who was eliminated from the competition after her sixth dance-off.
- Davies paid tribute to Sopal, calling her an inspiration, and expressed gratitude for the public's support, highlighting the importance of kindness.
- Her professional partner, Nikita Kuzmin, urged viewers to 'be kind', revealing that Davies had received 'hate every single day' during the series.
- Davies acknowledged a tough week leading up to the semi-final, having previously beaten Strictly favourite Lewis Cope in the quarter-final dance-off.