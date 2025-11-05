Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly’s Balvinder Sopal announces new change following third dance-off

  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant Balvinder Sopel has announced a significant change for her next routine after facing the dance-off for the third time.
  • The EastEnders actor and her professional partner Julian Caillon were saved by the judges on Sunday, beating Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola.
  • Appearing on Strictly It Takes Two, Sopel revealed she will perform her couple’s choice dance barefoot this coming weekend.
  • The routine will be a fusion of Bhangra and Bollywood, set to Ed Sheeran’s 'Sapphire'.
  • Sopel described the dance as “strong and powerful”, and “vibrant and banging”, while Caillon expressed his enjoyment of learning about her culture.
