Strictly’s Balvinder Sopal announces new change following third dance-off
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant Balvinder Sopel has announced a significant change for her next routine after facing the dance-off for the third time.
- The EastEnders actor and her professional partner Julian Caillon were saved by the judges on Sunday, beating Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola.
- Appearing on Strictly It Takes Two, Sopel revealed she will perform her couple’s choice dance barefoot this coming weekend.
- The routine will be a fusion of Bhangra and Bollywood, set to Ed Sheeran’s 'Sapphire'.
- Sopel described the dance as “strong and powerful”, and “vibrant and banging”, while Caillon expressed his enjoyment of learning about her culture.