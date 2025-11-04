Strictly Come Dancing contestant Balvinder Sopel has revealed a big change for her next routine after ending up in the dance-off again.

The EastEnders actor and her professional dance partner Julian Caillon faced their third dance off on Sunday (2 November), with the judges opting to save them over Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola.

Appearing on Strictly It Takes Two on Tuesday, the soap star revealed she will be dancing barefoot this coming weekend for her couple’s choice dance to Ed Sheeran’s Sapphire.

She said: “It’s a fusion of Bunga and Bollywood, it’s strong and powerful.

“It’s going to be vibrant and banging.”

Caillon added: “I don't think i’ve enjoyed dancing this much in a while. I feel so privileged I get to do this with Bal and learning about Bal’s culture.”