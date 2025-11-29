Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Balvinder Sopal reveals how Motsi Mabuse helped her after Strictly dance-offs

Strictly's Balvinder Sopal credits judge Motsi Mabuse for her support after tough dance-offs
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant Balvinder Sopal has revealed that judge Motsi Mabuse's support has been crucial in helping her recover from dance-offs.
  • The EastEnders actor and her partner Julian Caillon have repeatedly found themselves in the bottom two but have consistently been saved by the judges.
  • Mabuse previously lauded Sopal as the ”comeback queen” for her resilience in the competition.
  • Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Sopal expressed that Mabuse's comment deeply moved her.
  • Sopal affirmed that she and Caillon have “fought tooth and nail” to remain in the competition, highlighting their dedication and enjoyment.
