Strictly Come Dancing contestant Balvinder Sopal has revealed how judge Motsi Mabuse’s support has helped her bounce back from dance-offs.

The EastEnders actor and her partner Julian Caillon have ended up in the bottom two several times so far in the competition, but have been saved by the judges.

Mabuse hailed Sopal as the “comeback queen”.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent ahead of Saturday’s live show (29 November), Sopal said the judge’s comment had her “heart in bits in the nicest possible way”.

She added: “We have fought tooth and nail every single time to be here to show people we really do enjoy being part of the competition.”