Strictly Christmas winner’s family erupt in cheers as they learn of victory
- Scarlett Moffatt won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, which aired on Thursday.
- She shared a video of her family's enthusiastic reaction as they watched the pre-recorded episode and discovered she was the champion – a fact that she had kept secret.
- Moffatt lifted the Silver Star trophy alongside her professional dance partner, Vito Coppola.
- Their performance was a Cha Cha to ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ by Cher.
- The pair achieved a perfect score of 40 for their routine.