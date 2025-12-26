Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly Christmas winner’s family erupt in cheers as they learn of victory

Scarlett Moffat's family react to her Strictly Christmas special win after star kept it a secret
  • Scarlett Moffatt won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, which aired on Thursday.
  • She shared a video of her family's enthusiastic reaction as they watched the pre-recorded episode and discovered she was the champion – a fact that she had kept secret.
  • Moffatt lifted the Silver Star trophy alongside her professional dance partner, Vito Coppola.
  • Their performance was a Cha Cha to ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ by Cher.
  • The pair achieved a perfect score of 40 for their routine.
