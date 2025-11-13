Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular presenter addresses Strictly Come Dancing rumours

Dermot O'Leary breaks his silence on whether he is in talks to host Strictly Come Dancing
  • Dermot O’Leary has addressed speculation regarding him taking over as a new host for Strictly Come Dancing.
  • The rumours emerged after current hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced their departure last month.
  • Appearing on Virgin Media Television’s The Six O'Clock Show, O’Leary denied being poached by BBC bosses.
  • He humorously remarked that Simon Cowell "would not allow that," referencing his previous role on The X Factor.
  • O'Leary's statement clarifies that he will not be joining the popular BBC dancing competition as a host.
