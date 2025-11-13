Daytime TV royalty breaks silence on Strictly hosting job speculation

An daytime TV favourite has addressed speculation they will take over as a new Strictly Come Dancing host, after Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced they would be leaving last month.

Whilst appearing on Virgin Media Television’s The Six O'Clock Show on Wednesday (12 November), Dermot O’Leary dramatically turned to camera to deny any rumours after the hosts asked him if he’d been poached by BBC bosses.

He joked Simon Cowell “would not allow that”, in reference to his presenting gig for The X Factor. “Even though the show's not on TV anymore, he'd still hunt me down!”