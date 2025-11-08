Strictly’s George Clarke on who he thinks will win the Glitterball Trophy
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant George Clarke has revealed his predictions for the winner of the 2025 series.
- Speaking to The Independent, Clarke described the series as "insanely competitive", believing any contestant could lift the Glitterball Trophy.
- If he had to choose, Clarke would back either Vicky Pattison or Alex Kingston to win.
- He also made a light-hearted comment about a potential Doctor Who and Geordie Shore crossover.
- Clarke's professional partner, Alexis Warr, found it difficult to name a potential winner, noting the high talent level among all contestants.