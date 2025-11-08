Strictly star George Clarke reveals who he wants to win competition

Strictly Come Dancing’s George Clarke has revealed who he thinks should win the 2025 series.

Speaking to The Independent, the podcaster reflected on the “insanely competitive” contest which could see “anybody” lift the Glitterball Trophy.

However, he said “if I had to put my money on someone”, it would be either Vicky Pattison or Alex Kingston, with the YouTuber joking about a potential Doctor Who and Geordie Shore crossover in the future.

Professional partner Alexis Warr was less sure on who she thought should emerge victorious. “Everyone is so talented and brings something so special. It could be quite anyone honestly.”