Strictly star opens up on cancer diagnosis as she reveals outcome could have been very different
- Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Punam Krishan has shared an update on her cancer diagnosis, urging people to "trust their instincts" regarding health concerns.
- Dr Krishan, who featured on the show in 2024, announced her diagnosis via Instagram on Tuesday (6 January), revealing she had been in "very dark places" since August.
- Appearing on BBC Morning Live on Friday (9 January), the 42-year-old recounted her health prior to diagnosis, stating she had a feeling "something wasn't right" and listened to it.
- She stressed that if she had not sought advice when she did, her diagnosis "could have been a different picture", highlighting the importance of early action.
- Dr Krishan has since completed her treatment, reinforcing her message about the significance of trusting one's own health instincts.