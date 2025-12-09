Strictly fans voice support star after she becomes visibly distressed
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones became emotional on It Takes Two, blaming herself for her celebrity partner Lewis Cope's elimination from the competition.
- Jones expressed regret, wishing she could have done things differently, despite Cope reassuring her that she did everything perfectly.
- She also felt they were under immense pressure to deliver consistently high-quality routines every week.
- Viewers expressed significant concern for Jones, with many noting her visible distress and wishing to offer comfort.
- Cope, who was a favourite and had previously topped the leaderboard, reflected positively on his journey, stating Jones made him 'fall in love with life again'.