Strictly’s Ore Oduba talks about ‘shame’ of 30-year porn addiction

Strictly star reveals 30-year porn addiction that 'destroyed his life'
  • Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba has revealed his 30-year battle with porn addiction.
  • He shared details of his struggle on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast on Tuesday, 4 November.
  • Oduba stated the addiction began at the age of nine after a friend’s brother showed him adult images, sparking an immediate intrigue.
  • He described the addiction as a response to trauma he was running from, which ultimately 'destroyed my life from inside out'.
  • Oduba managed to overcome his addiction 18 months ago, explaining that shame had kept him silent for three decades.
