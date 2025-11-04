Strictly’s Ore Oduba talks about ‘shame’ of 30-year porn addiction
- Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba has revealed his 30-year battle with porn addiction.
- He shared details of his struggle on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast on Tuesday, 4 November.
- Oduba stated the addiction began at the age of nine after a friend’s brother showed him adult images, sparking an immediate intrigue.
- He described the addiction as a response to trauma he was running from, which ultimately 'destroyed my life from inside out'.
- Oduba managed to overcome his addiction 18 months ago, explaining that shame had kept him silent for three decades.