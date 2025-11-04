Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba has opened up about a porn addiction that he had been battling for 30 years.

Appearing on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast on Tuesday (4 November), the television presenter revealed that his addiction began at the age of nine after a friend’s brother showed him adult images and the “intrigue started immediately”.

He said the addiction manifested as a response to trauma he was “running away from”, though it soon “destroyed my life from inside out”.

Oduba said that managed to “escape my addiction” 18 months ago. “Shame kept me silent for 30 years. It took me 30 years, two deaths, and a divorce to finally go ‘here’s what’s happening’”, he said.