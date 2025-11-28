Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Richard Madeley criticises Strictly judges for Balvinder Sopal scores

Richard Madeley criticises Strictly judges for treatment of contestant
  • Richard Madeley criticised the Strictly Come Dancing judges for their scoring of contestant Balvinder Sopal.
  • He claimed Sopal has been "consistently underrated and underscored" by the panel.
  • Madeley expressed his frustration during an appearance on the spin-off show It Takes Two on Friday.
  • He described Sopal as "one of the best" and "really good", despite her frequent appearances in the dance-off.
  • Madeley also voiced concern that Sopal's upcoming jive might not suit her dancing style.
