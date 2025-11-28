Richard Madeley criticises Strictly judges for Balvinder Sopal scores
- Richard Madeley criticised the Strictly Come Dancing judges for their scoring of contestant Balvinder Sopal.
- He claimed Sopal has been "consistently underrated and underscored" by the panel.
- Madeley expressed his frustration during an appearance on the spin-off show It Takes Two on Friday.
- He described Sopal as "one of the best" and "really good", despite her frequent appearances in the dance-off.
- Madeley also voiced concern that Sopal's upcoming jive might not suit her dancing style.