Richard Madeley blasts Strictly judges over ‘consistently underrated’ contestant

Richard Madeley has criticised the Strictly Come Dancing judges, claiming Balvinder Sopal has been "consistently underrated and underscored".

Appearing on It Takes Two on Friday (28 November), the TV presenter expressed his frustration at the actor frequently ending up in the dance-off.

"I think she’s one of the best, I think she’s really good," Madeley told host Fleur East.

Despite saying she is "beautiful when she moves around the floor," Madeley expressed his concern that Sopal may not suit the style of her upcoming jive.