Watch as polar bears enjoy playing in snow as parts of Scotland covered

As snowy and icy conditions batter the UK and Europe, a pair of polar bears made the most of the frosty weather and played out in the snow.

Storm Goretti has arrived in the UK and could bring winds of up to 100mph as part of a “weather bomb.”

The Met Office updated an amber wind warning for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to red between 4pm and 11pm on Thursday (8 January), with “dangerous stormy winds” forecast.

For polar bears Walker and Artkos, from Kincraig Wildlife Park, however, the snowy weather was warmly welcomed as they played out amid heavy snowfall.