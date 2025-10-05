Watch Strictly’s Ross King get emotional following ‘inspiring’ dance
- Ross King became emotional and shed tears following his Strictly Come Dancing performance on Saturday, 4 October.
- After dancing to The Proclaimers’ Sunshine on Leith, he told host Tess Daly he aimed to be a “poster boy for older men that can’t dance that want to”.
- His voice broke as he expressed hope that his participation would inspire others.
- Earlier in the week, King also became tearful during a trip to Loch Lomond with partner Jowita Przystal, describing himself as a “very proud Scottish person”.
- Watch the video in full above.