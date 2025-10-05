Strictly’s Ross King breaks down in tears following emotional Loch Lomond trip

Ross King broke down in tears following his Strictly Come Dancing performance on Saturday (4 October).

The showbiz presenter became emotional after completing his dance to The Proclaimers’ “Sunshine on Leith”. After hugging partner Jowita Przystal, he told host Tess Daly that he sees himself as the “poster boy for older men that can’t dance that want to”.

His voice began to break as he added: “I hope people go... if I can do it.”

Earlier in the week, the dancing couple took a trip to Loch Lomond. King wiped away tears as he revealed why the area is so special to him and described himself as a “very proud Scottish person”.