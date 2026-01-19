Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly star shares update after sustaining injuries to her head and back

Shirley Ballas gives health update as she reveals ‘everything hurts’ after fall
  • Shirley Ballas, head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, was hospitalised after hitting her head on a glass table during a fall on Saturday.
  • The 65-year-old sustained injuries to her neck and back, but confirmed her skull was not fractured.
  • She expressed gratitude for the medical care received and reassured fans she is 'feeling much better' and needs to rest.
  • Ms Ballas plans to 'take it easy for 72 hours' and expects to feel 'right as rain' afterwards.
  • She is still scheduled to join the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which commences next week.
