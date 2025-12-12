Shirley Ballas opens up on ‘emotional’ Katya Jones elimination on Strictly
- Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has issued a message of support to professional dancer Katya Jones.
- Ms. Jones and her partner, Lewis Cope, were eliminated from the competition in the dance-off on Sunday (7 December).
- A tearful Katya Jones expressed regret, saying she wished she "could have done things differently."
- “The Queen of Latin” described the send-off as "by far the most emotional" since she joined the judging panel in 2017.
- Only four couples now remain in the competition, heading into the Strictly semi-finals on Saturday (13 December).