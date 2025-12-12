Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shirley Ballas opens up on ‘emotional’ Katya Jones elimination on Strictly

Strictly's Shirley Ballas issues message to Katya Jones after emotional elimination
  • Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has issued a message of support to professional dancer Katya Jones.
  • Ms. Jones and her partner, Lewis Cope, were eliminated from the competition in the dance-off on Sunday (7 December).
  • A tearful Katya Jones expressed regret, saying she wished she "could have done things differently."
  • “The Queen of Latin” described the send-off as "by far the most emotional" since she joined the judging panel in 2017.
  • Only four couples now remain in the competition, heading into the Strictly semi-finals on Saturday (13 December).
