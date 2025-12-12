Strictly judge issues message to Katya Jones after emotional elimination

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has issued a message of support to Katya Jones following her exit from the competition.

The dancer and her partner, Lewis Cope, were eliminated in the dance-off on Sunday (7 December).

A tearful Jones told It Takes Two, "Looking back, I can't help thinking, 'maybe I could have done things differently.'"

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, “the Queen of Latin” admitted sending the pair home was "by far the most emotional" send-off since she joined the panel in 2017.

Only four couples remain as they head into the Strictly semi-finals on Saturday (13 December).