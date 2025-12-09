Tearful Katya Jones blames herself for Lewis Cope’s Strictly elimination

A tearful Katya Jones has spoken of her upset at partner Lewis Cope’s shock Strictly Come Dancing elimination.

The former Emmerdale star, 30, found himself in the bottom two during Sunday night’s results show, facing off against reality television personality Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzminfollowing the public vote.

After a tense dance-off, the judging panel opted to save Davies, 29, and Kuzmin.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Monday (8 December), Jones was visibly upset, as she told host Fleur East: “Looking back, I cannot help but to think maybe I could have done things differently to make it work better for him.”