Strictly Come Dancing star Amber Davies has said she needs to be “kinder” to herself as she takes a look back on her journey throughout the show.

The West End star and former Love Island contestant, 29, said that she would tell herself to “believe in myself a lot more, as the only person I’m in competition with is myself”.

“In a year’s time, I'm gonna look back and I'm gonna think, I can't believe I did that,” she added.

Davies her professional partner, Nikita Kuzmin, are preparing to take on the quickstep this weekend in the highly anticipated Blackpool special.