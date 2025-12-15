Shirley Ballas reveals who she would like to be next Strictly hosts
- Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed her preferred candidates to replace departing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
- The duo announced in October that they will leave the show after the current series, having hosted for 21 and 11 years respectively.
- The “Queen of Latin” expressed her sadness over their exit, stating they had “taken her under their arm” and “showed her the ropes”.
- She suggested Rylan Clark and Judge Rinder as potential new celebrities to take over presenting the show.
- Three couples are currently preparing to battle it out for the Strictly crown in the final on Saturday (20 December).