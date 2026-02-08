NFL icon reveals stance on Bad Bunny-Kid Rock Super Bowl halftime show battle
- MAGA supporters are hosting an "All-American Halftime Show" as an alternative to the Super Bowl halftime performance.
- Organised by Turning Point USA, the event is a protest against the selection of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer.
- NFL legend Brett Favre confirmed he would be watching the alternative show, which features artists such as Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett due to not being familiar with Bad Bunny.
- The "All-American Halftime Show" will air simultaneously with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show on Turning Point USA's digital platforms and conservative networks.
- A YouGov America survey found that 35 per cent of respondents preferred to watch Bad Bunny's performance, compared to 28 per cent interested in the Kid Rock-headlined alternative event.
