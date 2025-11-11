Sydney Sweeney slammed by fellow actor over boxing biopic
- Australian actor Ruby Rose criticised Sydney Sweeney in an unprompted social media rant regarding Sweeney's role in the new boxing biopic, Christy.
- Rose claimed she was originally attached to play the lead role of boxer Christy Martin, whom she referred to as 'Cherry'.
- Rose accused Sweeney of ruining the film and suggested Sweeney's PR team implied she took the role for 'the people', despite Rose's belief that Sweeney 'hates them'.
- Sweeney had previously responded to the film's underwhelming box office performance, stating she was proud of its impact rather than its numbers.
- The film, Christy, opened to a mere $1.3 million at the domestic box office, making it one of the biggest box office flops recently, and Sweeney has faced other recent controversies, including an American Eagle ad campaign and reports of her Republican voter registration.