Sydney Sweeney reveals 35lb weight gain as she ‘transforms body’ for new role
- Sydney Sweeney revealed she underwent a significant physical transformation for her role as boxing legend Christy Martin in the biopic 'Christy'.
- She gained 35lbs for the part, stating she was constantly trying to alter her body.
- The actor's preparation involved a gruelling three-month training schedule, including daily early morning weight sessions, several hours of boxing, and further lifting.
- Sweeney's intense regimen led to her days extending to 18 or 19 hours.
- To rapidly gain weight, she consumed multiple protein shakes daily and consistently increased her calorie intake.