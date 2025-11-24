Sydney Sweeney details gruelling 19-hour days to transform into Christy role

Sydney Sweeney has revealed how she “transformed her body” by gaining 35lbs for her role in Christy.

In order to portray boxing legend Christy Martin for the biopic, the actor said she underwent a gruelling training process which involved early morning weight sessions, several hours of boxing, followed by more lifting sessions every day for three months.

“My days turned into 18 and 19 hour long days everyday.”

“I was constantly trying to transform my body. I put on 35lbs for Christy”, she said, adding that she would drink multiple protein shakes a day and regularly increase her calorie intake to quickly gain the weight.