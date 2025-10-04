Taylor Swift ‘invites’ Graham Norton to her wedding live on air
- Taylor Swift jokingly "invited" Graham Norton to her wedding during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
- The invitation came after Norton enquired about details of her upcoming marriage to Travis Kelce.
- Swift initially responded that Norton would "know" about the wedding, leading to the playful invitation.
- She confirmed her excitement for wedding planning, but stated it would follow the release of her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl.
