Taylor Swift discusses Travis Kelce wedding on Graham Norton Show

Taylor Swift has “invited” Graham Norton to her wedding after the presenter asked her for details about the upcoming ceremony.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (3 October), the singer replied: “Oh you’ll know” when Norton asked her if she will be tying the knot with Travis Kelce next year.

Norton replied that she must be “going big” with the celebrations, to which Swift replied: “I just mean that I was going to invite you to it.” Norton chuckled: “It must be big then!”

She revealed that she is currently focusing on her newly released album The Life Of A Showgirl and the wedding planning, which she is “so excited for”, will come after that.