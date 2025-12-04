Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift thanks fans for ‘support’ in personal message for Spotify Wrapped

Taylor Swift issues heartfelt Spotify Wrapped message to fans
  • Taylor Swift sent a special message to her top fans globally as part of Spotify Wrapped.
  • She expressed gratitude for her fans streaming her music throughout 2025 and supporting her album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'.
  • Swift was the second most-streamed artist worldwide, with Bad Bunny being the most streamed.
  • She wished her fans a 'wonderful holiday season' in her message.
  • Swift also announced a docuseries, 'The End of an Era', and a concert film, 'The Final Show', both coming to Disney+ on 12 December.
