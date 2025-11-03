Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ fate revealed after questions swirled over contract
- Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show contract has been renewed, cementing his role as host and executive producer until December 2026.
- Comedy Central head Ari Pearce lauded Stewart's ongoing commitment to the show's incisive comedy and sharp commentary.
- The move will keep the comic, who initially helmed the political satire show from 1999 until 2015, in his once-a-week spot through next year’s midterm and gubernatorial elections.
- The extension addresses uncertainty about Stewart's future, particularly following the cancelation of Stephen Colbert's late-night show on CBS.
- Stewart openly criticized Colbert's cancelation, suggesting it was influenced by a desire to appease a "fragile and vengeful president" rather than being purely financial.