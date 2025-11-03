Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ fate revealed after questions swirled over contract

Jon Stewart derides Chuck Schumer over response to government shutdown
  • Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show contract has been renewed, cementing his role as host and executive producer until December 2026.
  • Comedy Central head Ari Pearce lauded Stewart's ongoing commitment to the show's incisive comedy and sharp commentary.
  • The move will keep the comic, who initially helmed the political satire show from 1999 until 2015, in his once-a-week spot through next year’s midterm and gubernatorial elections.
  • The extension addresses uncertainty about Stewart's future, particularly following the cancelation of Stephen Colbert's late-night show on CBS.
  • Stewart openly criticized Colbert's cancelation, suggesting it was influenced by a desire to appease a "fragile and vengeful president" rather than being purely financial.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in