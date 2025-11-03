Jon Stewart to remain ‘Daily Show’ host through 2026 — despite criticism of Paramount CEO
Jon Stewart has been highly critical of new Paramount chief David Ellison amid the company’s rightward shift in recent months.
Amid ongoing uncertainty in late-night television and concerns that his parent company is shifting right to curry favor with Donald Trump, Jon Stewart will remain behind the anchor’s desk of The Daily Show through the end of 2026.
Comedy Central announced on Monday that Stewart will continue to host the Emmy-winning series every Monday – a role he has enjoyed since returning to The Daily Show before the 2024 election – and serve as executive producer of the show until December 2026.
Jon Stewart continues to elevate the genre he created. His return is an ongoing commitment to the incisive comedy and sharp commentary that define The Daily Show,” Comedy Central head Ari Pearce said in a statement. “The renewal is a win for audiences, for Comedy Central and for all our programming partners. We’re proud to support Jon and the extraordinary news team.”
This is a breaking story...
