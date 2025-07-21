Jon Stewart shares fears for Daily Show’s future after Colbert’s Late Show axed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Stewart has opened up about the recent axing of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show and expressed uncertainty about the future of his own program.

CBS confirmed last week it was bringing the long-running Late Show to an end in 2026, blaming “financial decisions”. But the move comes amid ongoing concerns about the impact of the looming Skydance-Paramount merger, that will require the approval of the Trump administration.

“They may sell the whole f******* place for parts. I just don’t know,” the Stewart said onThe Weekly Show. “We’ll deal with it when we do.”

open image in gallery Jon Stewart was asked about what he thought of Colbert's show cancellation Thursday ( The Weekly Show )

Stewart, whose Comedy Central show is owned by Paramount Global, said he hadn't heard anything yet but was prepared for the worst.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything from them. They haven’t called me and said ‘Don’t get too comfortable in that office, Stewart.”

“But let me tell you something, I’ve been kicked out of s******* establishments than that,” he continued. “We’ll land on our feet. I honestly don’t know.”

CBS executives insist the “agonizing” decision to end the Late Show was not related to its performance or content.

Stewart said he was in the dark as to whether “ideology” would dictate the future of his show.

“We’ve all got a surmise about who actually is owning it and what his ideology is, but ideology may not play a part,” he said.

open image in gallery Stephen Colbert announced the showed was being axed last week ( The Late Show/YouTube )

His comments come after Paramount was accused of caving to President Donald Trump's demands by settling $16 million over reporting in a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that broadcast last fall.

Trump has been reveling in the cancellation of Colbert’s show, gloating on Truth Social Friday: “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired.”

“His talent was even less than his ratings,” he added, before threatening other shows with the same fate.

“I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.” Trump’s “moronic” reference was a signal to The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The news of Colbert’s show being axed has angered fans, who booed when the host made the announcement on his show Thursday night. “I share your feelings,” Colbert said.