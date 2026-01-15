The Traitors: Which contestants have survived and who has been banished?
- BBC One's popular reality game show, The Traitors, has returned for a new season, with a diverse cast of contestants engaging in a game of trust and treachery.
- Many players have already been banished, whereby they are voted off if others suspect they are a traitor, while some have been murdered by secret Traitor contestants.
- Harriet became the latest faithful to be banished, after urging the rest of the group to vote for her to prove that Rachel is a Traitor.
- Contestants who have been banished or murdered: Harriet (Banished), Fiona (Traitor - Banished), Hugo (Traitor - Banished) Reece (Murdered), Amanda (Banished), Maz (Murdered), Ross (Banished), Ben (Murdered), Judy (Banished), Netty (Murdered)
- Contestants remaining on the show: Rachel (Traitor), Stephen (Traitor), Adam, Ellie, Faraaz, Jack, Jade, James, Jessie, Matthew, Roxy, Sam