Watch the moment Traitors’ Harriet discovers if her shock sacrifice was worth it
- Harriet Tyce from The Traitors was banished after a dramatic roundtable where she urged fellow players to nominate her.
- Tyce's aim was to prove her credentials as a Faithful and her theory that Rachel Duffy was a Traitor.
- On the aftershow Traitors Uncloaked, the former barrister discovered her hunch had been correct.
- It was confirmed that Rachel Duffy was indeed a Traitor after the names were disclosed.
- A delighted Harriet stated, "Forgive me - it’s just really nice to be right," believing she had ruined Rachel’s credibility.