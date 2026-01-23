The Traitors’ Roxy admits that she was ‘completely fooled’ after revelation
- Roxy Wilson, fromThe Traitors, has expressed profound shock and disbelief upon learning that Stephen Libby was a Traitor after her elimination from the BBC One show.
- Wilson also voiced regret over her misjudgment and voted to banish fellow Faithful, James Baker, acknowledging he was not a Traitor.
- She revealed her mother, Judy Wilson, was also a contestant on the show, and the mother-daughter relationship was kept secret from other players.
- The family connection was dramatically unveiled by presenter Claudia Winkleman to the remaining players after Roxy's 'murder'.
- Wilson shared personal news of her pregnancy, making her mother a grandmother for the 12th time, and expressed relief at no longer needing to hide their relationship on camera.