Tom Cruise makes emotional speech as he accepts Oscar award
- Tom Cruise was presented with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, where he delivered an emotional speech.
- Cruise expressed his lifelong devotion to cinema, stating that filmmaking is "who I am" and not merely a profession.
- The prestigious Academy Honorary Award was presented by director Alejandro G Iñárritu, who is set to direct Cruise's next film.
- Cruise, a four-time Oscar nominee, highlighted how cinema reveals shared humanity and the power of the art form.
- Other notable figures honoured at the ceremony included Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award via video, choreographer Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas.