Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tom Cruise makes emotional speech as he accepts Oscar award

Tom Cruise jumps from helicopter to thank fans for Top Gun: Maverick’s success
  • Tom Cruise was presented with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, where he delivered an emotional speech.
  • Cruise expressed his lifelong devotion to cinema, stating that filmmaking is "who I am" and not merely a profession.
  • The prestigious Academy Honorary Award was presented by director Alejandro G Iñárritu, who is set to direct Cruise's next film.
  • Cruise, a four-time Oscar nominee, highlighted how cinema reveals shared humanity and the power of the art form.
  • Other notable figures honoured at the ceremony included Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award via video, choreographer Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in