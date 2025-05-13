Tom Cruise said being honoured with the British Film Institute’s most prestigious accolade, a BFI fellowship, is “absolutely extraordinary”.

The Hollywood actor, 62, was recognised at the annual BFI Chair’s Dinner in London on Monday for his acting career and contribution to the UK film industry.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cruise said: “The beauty of this art form is a collaboration and it tests everything we are as artists, as human beings.

“When we finish a film it’s never goodbye, we’ll see you again soon, so it’s been absolutely extraordinary for me to receive this BFI Fellowship, it’s been an extraordinary evening and I’m very grateful that you are all here.”

Previous recipients of the BFI fellowship include Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.