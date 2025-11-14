Children in Need viewers left ‘sobbing’ as McFly star sings with his son during moving performance
- McFly’s Tom Fletcher and his son Buzz delivered an emotional performance during this year's Children In Need.
- The father and son duo sang 'Thread Of Hope' with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday night.
- Tom Fletcher specifically wrote the song for 'Pudsey and the Thread of Hope', a new CBeebies animated film set to air in December.
- Their performance captivated viewers with some admitting that they were “in bits” and “sobbing” during the performance.
- Buzz, 11, expressed immense pride in his father and his ambition to follow in his musical footsteps.