Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Traitors fans get clues as Judy points to possible secret traitor

Murdered Judy thinks daughter might be secret traitor backing up fan theory
  • Fans of The Traitors believe they have identified a secret traitor following the show's January 2 episode.
  • The suspicion stems from alleged similarities in handwriting observed during the voting process.
  • Judy, the first contestant eliminated, was revealed to be faithful and later suggested her adoptive daughter, Roxy, could be the traitor.
  • Viewers noted that Roxy's handwriting when voting for James at the round table appeared to match notes from the previous night's murdered shortlist.
  • This observation has led to widespread online speculation that Roxy is indeed one of the secret traitors.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in