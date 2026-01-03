Traitors fans get clues as Judy points to possible secret traitor
- Fans of The Traitors believe they have identified a secret traitor following the show's January 2 episode.
- The suspicion stems from alleged similarities in handwriting observed during the voting process.
- Judy, the first contestant eliminated, was revealed to be faithful and later suggested her adoptive daughter, Roxy, could be the traitor.
- Viewers noted that Roxy's handwriting when voting for James at the round table appeared to match notes from the previous night's murdered shortlist.
- This observation has led to widespread online speculation that Roxy is indeed one of the secret traitors.