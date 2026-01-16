The Traitors’ Sam says challenge mistake led to his ‘downfall’
- The Traitors contestant Sam was banished from the show following a tense roundtable on Thursday, 15 January.
- His banishment came after he faced scrutiny for choosing to take a shield during a challenge instead of banking money for the prize pot.
- Sam has since revealed that his biggest regret on the show was this decision to prioritise his own safety.
- Appearing on Lorraine on Friday, 16 January, he admitted that saving himself from murder 'was my downfall'.
- He attributed his choice to the highly stressful environment within the show, which he said affected his judgment.